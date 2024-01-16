Gazebo Gazette

Due to freezing rain Tuesday, January 16, 2024, authorities with Harrison County Road and Public Works Departments began closing bridges and roads. Several started filling with ice because of the rain. Despite the sun coming out, the temperatures (below freezing) may not allow the ice to melt soon.

The county advises drivers to reduce speed and allow extra stopping distance. Additionally, use extra caution at intersections and on bridges.

A county-wide digital map indicates 19 roads are either closed or affected by the ice. These are:

Pass Christian:

Menge Avenue (Closed)

Henderson Avenue (Affected with Caution)

W Wittmann Road (Affected with Caution)

Gulfport:

County Farm Road (Affected with Caution)

Lorraine Road (Affected with Caution)

Old Hwy 49 (Affected with Caution)

Shaw Road (Affected with Caution)

Biloxi:

I-10W (Closed)

I-10E (Affected with Caution)

Hwy 605 (Affected with Caution)

I-110 NB (Affected with Caution)

I-110 SB (Affected with Caution)

Popps Ferry Road (Affected with Caution)

Harrison County:

Herman Ladner Road (Affected with Caution)

Hwy 49 (Affected with Caution)

Pete Hickman Road (Affected with Caution)

Advance Road (Affected with Caution)

Lizana Road (Affected with Caution)

W Wortham Road (Affected with Caution)

The Gazebo Gazette will provide any county updates for roads or bridges. Check road conditions at the countywide public storm map.

https://geo.co.harrison.ms.us/ PublicStormMap/