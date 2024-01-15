During the second week of the 2024 legislative session, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann selected senators to specific standing committees for their four-year term.

“We have spent hundreds of hours working on these assignments. My decision in these appointments is to place Senators in the best position to serve the State of Mississippi and the citizens who sent us here; secondly, where they are best positioned to serve the Mississippi Senate; and finally, to honor each Senator’s committee preferences where it was feasible to do so,” Hosemann said. “We have a great team and I’m ready to get to work on the challenges and opportunities awaiting us this term.”

The following day, Friday, January 12, 2024, recently elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Jason White (R-West) chose the chair and vice chair of the 48 standing house committees for the four year tenure.

Speaker White shares, “It is with great pride that I announce the House leadership team for the next four years. The selections for Chairs and Vice Chairs directly reflect our desire and drive to elevate Mississippi. I am enthusiastic to work with these Republican, Democrat, and Independent Chairs and Vice Chairs as we address our State’s challenges and opportunities through a conservative lens to build a better, brighter Mississippi.”