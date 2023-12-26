Gazebo Gazette
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) remind shrimpers that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR.
All other Mississippi territorial waters legal to shrimping will remain open. For more information about this closure, call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866- 938-7295.
Additionally, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Hatchery Bureau made the final 2023 release of juvenile Spotted Seatrout into Mississippi Gulf Coast estuaries on Thursday, Dec. 14.
A total of 4,000 6-inch Spotted Seatrout, raised in collaboration with the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Laboratory for the stock enhancement program, were released in locations in Harrison and Jackson counties.
This year, the program has raised and released over 190,000 Spotted Seatrout of various sizes in different locations spanning all three coastal counties.
Subsets of the larger Spotted Seatrout, totaling 750 individuals, have been tagged with Visible Elastomer Implants (VIE) tags in the tail fin to assist with monitoring stock enhancement program success.
