Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) remind shrimpers that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR.

All other Mississippi territorial waters legal to shrimping will remain open. For more information about this closure, call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866- 938-7295.

Additionally, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Hatchery Bureau made the final 2023 release of juvenile Spotted Seatrout into Mississippi Gulf Coast estuaries on Thursday, Dec. 14.