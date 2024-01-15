The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has named Stephanie McLendon director of the new Executive Education Services on the Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach. A native of Mississippi, McLendon has extensive background in diverse training environments: global manufacturing, government, academia, private organizations, and independent consulting please.

“I thank Drs. Breland and Campbell for trusting my leadership to bring their vision to life for USM to have an executive education program that serves the blue economy for growth and contributes to strengthening resilience for the environment and for the state of Mississippi,” said McLendon.

“I am excited about developing this program from the ground up while leveraging the amazing talents of our team as we are building a professional network of many expertise and providing performance solutions to businesses and individuals that will propel growth.”