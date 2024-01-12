Gazebo Gazette

On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Cavion Thigpen, of Gulfport and Decarlos Willis, of Pass Christian and charged them with two counts each of Burglary of an Automobile.

The arrest was the result of an investigation where Thigpen and Willis allegedly entered unlocked vehicles which did not belong to them and stole several items.

Both suspects were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $20,000 total bond each set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner pending further court action.

Additionally, both suspects had $1000 extra to their bond for being charged for misdemeanor trespassing. Willis had probation warrants when arrested.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981.