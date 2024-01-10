Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is currently undertaking a pilot study (MS Creel) to gain more detailed and accurate information on Mississippi recreational anglers’ fishing effort. Anglers are encouraged to participate, regardless of fishing activity, and can expect phone calls as early as this week.

Calls will come from a “985” area code with the caller ID potentially labeled as “South Central Planning,” the agency contracted to conduct the survey for Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. The survey will be similar to Louisiana’s LA Creel program and will contact saltwater license holders by phone and email.

Anglers and for-hire captains will be asked about fishing trips completed in Mississippi during the prior week, with fewer than ten questions being asked in total. If you would prefer to be surveyed by email in the future, an opportunity to provide an email will be available at the end of survey calls.

The overall intent of the program is to provide more detailed and accurate estimates of effort than what is currently being produced through NOAA’s Fishing Effort Survey (FES). Estimates developed during this pilot study will be compared to those derived through Tails n’ Scales and FES to aid in a better understanding of each survey.

The end result of this work is expected to yield positive effects for all those involved the process and continue MDMR’s pursuit of providing anglers the greatest opportunity to harvest both state and federally managed species.

For those interested in learning more about the program, visit dmr.ms.gov/mscreel/, call the Mississippi Recreational Fishing Survey hotline at (228) 325-1585 or email at mscreel@dmr.ms.gov.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources’ 2024 Marine Information Calendars are now available at locations along the Coast.

The agency held a photo contest earlier this year, and those chosen are featured each month and on the cover, as well as on collage pages in the calendar.

The winners of the photo contest are: Cover, Joan McCool; January, Linda Souhrada; February, Amanda Phillips; March, Gail Jakubiak; April, Tim Lawton; May, Courtney Walker; June, Jeff Baldock; July, Capt. Sonny Schindler; August, Bob Effinger; September, Robert Skrmetta; October, Gina Eger; November, Gary Crossland; December, Sylvia Anderson.

This year’s calendar features the offices and programs that MDMR administers to protect those coastal resources. The free calendar also contains such information as tide data, sunrise and sunset times, moon phases, artificial reef coordinates, size and possession limits for fish, boating safety requirements and Mississippi saltwater fish records.

The calendars will be available at the following locations while supplies last. Calendars will also be available at Coast bait shops.

Bay St. Louis:

The Sea Coast Echo, 835 Hwy 90 Suite #8, 228-467-5473

Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, 300 S. 2nd St., 228-467-9048

Gulfport:

Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union, 12364 Hwy. 49, 228-539-7029

WXXV Fox 25, 14351 Hwy. 49, 228-832-2525

Gulfport City Hall, 2309 15th St. 228-868-5700

Long Beach:

Long Beach City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Ave., 228-863-1556

Pass Christian:

Pass Christian Water Department, 200 West Scenic Dr. 228-452-3311

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes.

Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.