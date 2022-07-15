by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

Brief discussion, a contract, and school budget approval before the budget proposals during the city of Long Beach Board of Aldermen meeting last Tuesday, July 5. One contract adopted was from Plan House Enterprises, LLP for electronic bidding and reverse auction services along with approval of the Long Beach School District (LBSD) Budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

Ward 1 Alderman Patrick Bennett recused himself because of his employment as the Vo-Tech Director at the school district.

In the LBSD budget, a local ad valorem tax effort of $6,969,697.94 was reported for the support of the local school district to the board of aldermen.

A regular three mill levy for repayment of notes were issued in the amount of $450,000 which was approved the Long Beach Board of Trustees then sent to the Board of Aldermen.

Prior to the school budget being authorized, a longstanding discussion about the potential Magnolia Run subdivision came up.

Project developer Jeff Vallee was recognized by Long Beach Mayor George Bass who stated he was granted a tree removal permit on June 7 and just awarded the contract for work Tuesday morning.

Alderman Mike Brown motioned to send Vallee to court if this tree removal did not commence by Friday, July 15 and was unanimously accepted.

In other actions, the Long Beach Board of Alderman submitted three applications for GOMESA Phase II project funding before the deadline. GOMESA is federal money granted to the states for all the Gulf of Mexico municipalities and counties to be used for projects used in the body of water.

Conclusively, Mayor Bass thanked Ashton Rupert for representing the city of Long Beach at the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport. Rupert; a 2022 graduate of Long Beach High School, was chosen as the queen of the event.

Additionally, Rupert was the 2021 Long Beach High School homecoming queen.