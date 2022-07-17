by Lillia Fuller, Contributing Writer

During the July 12, 2022 at the Pass Christian School District Central Office, school board meeting employees and Board of Trustees members read and signed the appropriate Code of Ethics for the new school year.

The board was awarded a contract of $2,237,000.00 for a 3,000 square foot addition, a 7,000 square foot remodel, and reroofing of the high school field house.

Upon completion this facility will be used by students and coaches as a locker room, training facility, and office space.

This also includes the construction of an enclosed courtyard at Pass High and fencing at the softball/baseball field.

Guest speaker Jacob Strassie spoke for Entegrity Energy on the topic of solar energy for the school.

The company would install and maintain the panels for up to 25 years, the panels themselves lasting for 40 years. In doing so, the district would save around $87,000 annually.

Several purchases and subscriptions were ratified. This includes smoke and vape detection devices, learning material, upkeep services, learning software and more.

The Board Policy IHC: Ranking of Students recommended revisions was approved. High school valedictorian and salutatorian quality point averages will be rounded to the thousandths place. This policy was unanimously approved.

Upon a tie, the numeric grade point average will determine valedictorian and salutatorian.

Meals and food item purchases in all school cafeterias will increase $0.25/$0.20 during the school year for 2022-23.

Additionally, the board approved the revisions to the Drug, Alcohol, and Student Health services policies. Staff and students will not be allowed to used medical marijuana while on campus or at district functions.

In other actions, Advanced Placement and State Test Scores have been reviewed and further policies were approved and authorized for the July meeting.