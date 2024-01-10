What do a former taxi driver; the son of a Baptist preacher; a New Orleans chef who’s started a farm in Pearlington (MS); a “military brat” and immigrant from Okinawa; one of the few remaining New Orleans’ residents of the batture on the Mississippi River (Look it up!); a major Emmy award-winning TV director (Meet the Press) from Washington, D.C.; a grand-daughter whose family confronted the Hungarian Holocaust; another chef who was the food consultant during filming of the movie, The Help; an expert on the folklore and cultural history of the song, Li’l Liza Jane; another expert on the Brown Pelican; and a writer who studied under one of the most gifted American authors, Toni Morrison, while at Princeton – all have in common?

The answer is these are partial descriptions – “teasers” – of the backgrounds and circumstances for some of the authors and writers who will be participating in an extraordinary – and free – event to be held on the Mississippi Gulf Coast…at the Hancock Performing Arts Center in the Kiln on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

HOMEGROWN: A WRITERS’ EXCHANGE is returning for its second run after premiering in November 2019, then being put on the shelf while COVID tried to run its course.

The full day event is jam- packed with “live in-person” appearances by accomplished writers, their books, information for aspiring writers about what it takes to get published, and important “how to’s” on being a writer.

HOMEGROWN will also offer a very special session on “The Art of the Cookbook,” featuring four top chefs to be moderated by co-host, Carol Puckett Palmer (with Malcolm White) of the popular Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Think Radio’s DEEP SOUTH DINING food program which airs every Monday morning on the MPB radio network.