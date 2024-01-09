by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

During the late night hours between thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to a call at 3:45pm of a structure fire off Menge Avenue in rural Pass Christian. The fire was stopped without any injuries reported near the Pineville Elementary School.

According to Harrison County Fire Rescue Chief Pat Sullivan, the fireplace inside of the home was believed to have been the cause. All other details are still under investigation.

Along with the Harrison County Fire Rescue, the Pass Christian Fire Department and the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) Fire Department assisted with the fire rescue.

(Photos taken by the Harrison County Fire Rescue)