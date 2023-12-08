Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Excellence in Education Foundation announces the award of three educational grants to Long Beach School District staff.

The foundation awarded the grants, each valued up to $500.00 for special projects for which applicants requested funding assistance. This year’s grant recipients are Jessica Dedeaux, T.L. Reeves Elementary, for her “Growing Second Grade Gardeners” project; Betsy Hertz, Long Beach High School, for her “Low Tech Saver Space” project; and Gary Stone, Long Beach High School, for his “LBTV Audio/Vocal Booth” project.

The group received several applications and hopes to continue to expand the grant program in the future.

The Long Beach Excellence in Education Foundation, a fund of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, sets as its goal to administer funds for the charitable purpose of supporting the Long Beach School District, its teachers, and students by funding scholarships, grant recognition programs, and other such supplemental activities within the LBSD.

Since forming last year, the group has funded nine teacher grants, and by the close of this school year, will have awarded ten $1,000.00 scholarships to LBHS seniors. These, and other programs, are possible through the group’s fundraising activities and through tax-deductible donations.

For more information about the Long Beach Excellence in Education Foundation, contact lbexcellenceineducation@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.