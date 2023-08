Gazebo Gazette

The City of Long Beach is excited to host the first Chill with a Cop – Thursday, August 17th 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Serendipity Creamery located at 114 E Third Street.

The Friendly City and the Long Beach Police Department hosts a community event to know the officers in your neighborhood while eating some ice cream. There will not be an agenda or speeches just a chance for community members to ask officers questions.