Gazebo Gazette
Pass Christian Books, the City of Pass Christian and the Pass Christian Library are proud to partner with the Mississippi Book Festival to host the “Coast Kick Off” for the 2023 Mississippi Book Festival in the Pass Christian City Courtroom on Thursday, August 17th at 6pm.
Featured authors at this event include:
Helen Ellis – The author of Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light, Southern Lady Code, American Housewife and Eating the Cheshire Cat. Raised in Alabama, she lives with her husband in New York City. Her most recent book is Kiss Me in the Coral Lounge (June 13, 2023).
Patrick Dean – This author lives, works, and plays in and around Monteagle, Tennessee. He has written speeches for Congressional candidates, taught inner-city high school English, and earned a master’s degree in theology. Since 2012, Patrick has been a freelance writer, social media content creator, and website designer. His book is titled Nature’s Messenger: Mark Catesby’s Adventures in a New World.
Ellen Ann Fentress – She is a journalist, writer and filmmaker. Fentress received an MFA from Bennington College and is a lifelong Mississippian, born in Greenwood. She teaches in the Mississippi University for Women MFA program in creative writing. Her book is The Steps We Take: A Memoir of Southern Reckoning.
George Singleton – A member of the Fellowship of Southern Writers, he lives in Spartanburg, South Carolina. George Singleton has published ten collections of stories, two novels, and a book of writing advice. His new collection of short fiction, The Curious Lives of Nonprofit Martyrs, will be released on August 15th.
Copies of their books will be available for purchase through Pass Christian Books.
To learn more, you can visit www.harrison.lib.ms.us or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or you can call the library at 228-452-4596 or https://www.facebook.com/ events/1201145230582696
The 2023 Mississippi Book Festival, “Literary Lawn Party” – will be held at the Mississippi State Capital on Saturday, August 19th.
To learn more, visit https://msbookfestival.com/.