Pass Christian Books, the City of Pass Christian and the Pass Christian Library are proud to partner with the Mississippi Book Festival to host the “Coast Kick Off” for the 2023 Mississippi Book Festival in the Pass Christian City Courtroom on Thursday, August 17th at 6pm.

Featured authors at this event include:

Helen Ellis – The author of Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light, Southern Lady Code, American Housewife and Eating the Cheshire Cat. Raised in Alabama, she lives with her husband in New York City. Her most recent book is Kiss Me in the Coral Lounge (June 13, 2023).

Patrick Dean – This author lives, works, and plays in and around Monteagle, Tennessee. He has written speeches for Congressional candidates, taught inner-city high school English, and earned a master’s degree in theology. Since 2012, Patrick has been a freelance writer, social media content creator, and website designer. His book is titled Nature’s Messenger: Mark Catesby’s Adventures in a New World.