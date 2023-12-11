Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian School District has earned Cognia® Accreditation. Cognia is a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.

Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognized districts that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners, and effective leadership.

Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school district is accredited, and that Pass Christian School District is recognized across the nation as a district that meets Cognia Performance Standards and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

“District accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Pass Christian School District a nationally recognized mark of quality,” shared Dr. Carla J. Evers, Superintendent.

The learnings gleaned from the process will be used to inform the district’s strategic planning team, which is developing the 2030 Envision Excellence plan.

To earn Cognia accreditation, a school district also must implement a continuous process of improvement and submit to internal and external review. School districts in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a six year term.

Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. Pass Christian School District is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards and is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”

Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Parents and interested community members can learn more about Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org.