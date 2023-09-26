Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marcus Lloyd Klausman who resides in Harrison County on one felony count of Home Repair Fraud.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, a victim reported to the Harrison County Criminal Investigations Division that he hired Klausman, the owner of Rockin The Coast LLC to do remodel work at his residence.

Victim stated he paid Marcus Klausman over $6000.00 dollars for the remodel and the alleged suspect never started on the work. Investigators obtain a warrant on Marcus Klausman for Home Repair Fraud.

Marcus Klausman was arrested on the warrant at the Beau Rivage Casino.

The suspect was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Home Repair Fraud.

Marcus Klausman is being held in lieu of a $50,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Damon Reese.