by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com
The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass was one of the most crowded events of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2022 year.
On Friday, December 2, 2022 the event was conducted, beginning right after lunch hours and the authorities of the city closing down by 3pm.
Despite having over 80 vendors, the city still provided a unique experience downtown with the parade starting at Bacchus on the Beach restaurant and ending at the Davis Pavilion where the city tree was lit.
“It was an unbelievable night,” stated Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty. “Thank everyone involved and Merry Christmas.”
Throughout most of the week, the Pass Christian Volunteer Fire Department and the city Public Works helped organize the event as this was the first time in years of the fire department being active at the event.
“We definitely should thank all of the Pass Christian Fire Department and the St. Paul’s Carnival Association,” said Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball. “With the Volunteer Fire Department and Lindsey Rogers Fowler of St. Paul’s Carnival Association, this event couldn’t have had the success.”
With fireworks, Whoville at the Hancock Annex Building, lighting of the tree, live music, elves passing out candy, numerous vendors, and the Grinch blowing bubbles, this one will be hard to top.
(Photos by Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via Associated Press)