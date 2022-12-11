The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass was one of the most crowded events of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2022 year.

On Friday, December 2, 2022 the event was conducted, beginning right after lunch hours and the authorities of the city closing down by 3pm.

Despite having over 80 vendors, the city still provided a unique experience downtown with the parade starting at Bacchus on the Beach restaurant and ending at the Davis Pavilion where the city tree was lit.