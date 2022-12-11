by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com
For nearly ten years, lo- cal Pass Christian residents and additional patrons have stepped forward to celebrate and honor their pets on the Saturday following Christmas in the Pass.
Because of registration, the event celebrating animals usually takes until the early afternoon.
Honoring the pets, an annual “Pass Christian Pet-Pawrade” has occured with judges, presentations, and separate divisions of the animals. Since 2016, the “Pet- Pawrade” has been held at the War Memorial Park.
With over 40 pets registering this year on Saturday, December 3, 2022, the event was organized by Da Elves of Pass Christian along with Sponsorships from Live Oak Animal Hospital and Mississippi Sound & Video. Mississippi Sound & Video provided the speaker system and music during the event.
Each division of animals had separate awards. Awards for best dressed pets, handlers dressed with their pets, and an Award for Best in Show.
Subsequently, all funds donated at the “Pet-Pawrade” and those that were raised go to Four Paws – Animal AID of MS.
The abbreviation stands for Angels in Disguise. Adoptable pets are a part of the pawrade, additionally.
(Photos submitted by the city of Pass Christian)