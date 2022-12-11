For nearly ten years, lo- cal Pass Christian residents and additional patrons have stepped forward to celebrate and honor their pets on the Saturday following Christmas in the Pass.

Because of registration, the event celebrating animals usually takes until the early afternoon.

Honoring the pets, an annual “Pass Christian Pet-Pawrade” has occured with judges, presentations, and separate divisions of the animals. Since 2016, the “Pet- Pawrade” has been held at the War Memorial Park.