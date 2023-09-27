by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

For the second straight season, the West Harrison High School Hurricanes football team begin the season with a 4-1 record after demolishing the Moss Point Tigers 49-0 for their homecoming Friday, September 22, 2023. Coming off their first winning season as a program in 2022 (6-4), the ‘Canes set their sight on getting their first MHSAA playoff berth.

“First off, want to thank God but yes it’s always great to see your guys execute the game plan that their coaches spent hour preparing and working on,” said West Harrison Head Football Coach Quincy Patrick, who enters in his 6th year with the Hurricanes. “Our offensive and defensive lines have played great this season so far, but we have many things to clean up during our off week as we open district play with one of the hottest teams in the state (Hancock), so we have to get better at things.”

The game was virtually put out of reach in the first half as the ‘Canes posted a 35-0 lead on touchdowns from Jeremy Jones, Jordan Stapleton, and reception by Tyson Johnson from Quarterback Brady Martin. Javon McCalebb came back to score the first touchdown run in the second half followed by a scamper from Kaiden Miller.

Defensively, the ‘Canes dominated from the front seven, including plays from Brandon Davis and Jazear Carter to stop any advancing the series.

With a bye week scheduled for the ‘Canes this week, they will host undefeated Hancock High School Friday, October 6, 2023, at 7pm.

West Harrison has only played the Hawks six times and have a current record of 1-5. The ‘Canes last played Hancock on November 6, 2022 with a 42-7 loss.

The 2023 West Harrison High School Homecoming King named was Javon McCalebb and the Queen was Raegan Stockstill.

(Photos by Aimee Cronan/The Gazebo Gazette via Associated Press)