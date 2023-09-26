Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified three state all tackle fishing records for the month of September.

Using a spear, Byron Ratliff of Biloxi set the record for Black Triggerfish with a fish weighing 2 pounds, 9.136 ounces and Sean Cook of D’Iberville set the record for Atlantic Blue Tang with a fish weighing 1 pound, 3.2 ounces. Using an electric reel, Wesley Butler of Laurel set the record for Yellowedge Grouper with a fish weighing 41 pounds, 12.8 ounces.

