It’s no secret the state of Mississippi has a history of producing football greats – especially on the Division I level – and with this year’s college football season exactly a month & a half away, I’ve compiled a list of my 2023 preseason “All-Mississippi Team.”

Offense

QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State (Brandon)

Undoubtedly the most pro- lific passer in Mississippi State history, Rogers has thrown for 10,428 yards in three years with the Bulldogs. His 84 touchdown passes have led to 19 victories in 31 starts.

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas (Sardis)

Jefferson has built a dual-threat offense for the Razorbacks, tossing for 5,816 yards and 48 touch- downs in the air along with 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. The North Panola alum has started 27 games while at Arkansas, picking up 16 wins.

RB – Trey Benson, Florida State (Greenville)

Benson rushed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns on the way to a second-team All-ACC selection last season. The St. Joseph’s alum transferred to the Seminoles in 2022 after an unutilized freshman season at Oregon.

RB – Marquis Crosby, Louisiana Tech (Hattiesburg)

The Presbyterian Christian School alum started 10 games his freshman season for the Bulldogs, accounting for 918 yards and nine touchdowns.

AP – Dillon Johnson, Washington (Greenville)

Another St. Joseph’s alum on the list, Johnson will be in his first season out west after a successful three-year career at Mississippi State. While in Starkville, Johnson totaled 2,062 yards and 12 touchdowns.

AP – Cam Carroll, Florida (Flowood)

Carroll played five seasons at Tulane before announcing his transfer to Florida. The Northwest Rankin alum goes into the SEC with 1,638 total yards and 24 touchdowns.

WR – Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State (Philadelphia)

Griffin is coming off his best season with the Bulldogs, in which he accounted for 502 yards and four touchdowns while maintaining his spot as one of the conference’s best kick returners (19 returns for 613 yards and one touchdown).

WR – Jaden Walley, Mississippi State (D’Iberville)

Walley, a D’Iberville High School alum, has played in 36 games since joining the Bulldogs. His stat line up to this point includes 1,651 yards on 136 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

WR – Dannis Jackson, Missouri (Sumrall)

Jackson announced his transfer to Missouri after four seasons at Ole Miss, in which the Sumrall native appeared in 11 games in 2021, tallying 12 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

WR – Jakarius Caston, Southern Miss (Natchez)

Caston, a Natchez native and Holmes Community College transfer, exploded for 44 catches for 647 yards and six touchdowns in his first season at Southern Miss.

WR – Corey Rucker, Arkansas State (Bentonia)

En route to an All-Sun Belt selection in 2021, Rucker had 1,279 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Red Wolves. After an unsuccessful campaign at South Carolina last season, Rucker is now back and looking to retain his spot as one of the conference’s best slots.

TE – Lee Negrotto, Nicholls State (Pass Christian)