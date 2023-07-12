Gazebo Gazette

On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Dujuan Walker who resides in Gulfport, Mississippi on one felony count of Statutory Rape and one felony count of Sexual Battery.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Sheriff’s Office Investigators received a report of a statutory rape and sexual battery of a 15–year girl.

Upon further investigation Harrison County Sheriff’s Investigators identified the suspect as Jeremy Dujuan Walker, step father of the victim.

Harrison County obtained arrest warrants on Jeremy Dujuan Walker. The suspect was arrested on the warrant at his residence and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Jeremy Dujuan Walker was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Statutory Rape and Sexual Battery. The suspect is being held in lieu of a $500,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.