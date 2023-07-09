Gazebo Gazette
Thursday, July 6, 2023, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified three state fishing records for the month of June.
Rodie Armes, 13, of Pass Christian set two youth fishing records using conventional tackle for Cownose Ray with a fish weighing 30 pounds, 5.6 ounces and Atlantic Needlefish with a fish weighing 7.06 ounces.
Armes added to his list of 10 fishing records that he has obtained during his youth in Mississippi. The teenager has set eight saltwater state records in the youth division followed by two in the fly fishing division.
Additionally, Thomas Brown, 10, of Ocean Springs set the youth fishing records using conventional tackle for Gray Triggerfish with a fish weighing 5 pounds, 15.2 ounces.