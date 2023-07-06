Gazebo Gazette

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Drew Emile Gallardo who from Kiln, Mississippi on two felony counts of Statutory Rape.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, County Investigators received information from the parents of two 12-year old girls that Gallardo had sexual intercourse with them. The suspect had been living at one of the parent’s residence when the incidents occurred.

Upon further investigation, Harrison County Investigators determined that Gallardo was responsible for two counts of Statutory Rape.

Drew Emile Gallardo was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with two counts of Statutory Rape. The suspect is being held in lieu of a $850,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Damon Reese.