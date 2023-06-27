Gazebo Gazette

Southern Miss men’s basketball head coach and former Pass Christian resident Jay Ladner announced the signing of Gulfport native Nick Krass on Monday morning, June 26, 2023.

The 6-foot-4 guard returns to his home state after playing his freshman season at Oregon State in the Pac-12 Conference. Krass played in 26 of the Beavers’ 32 games and made his collegiate debut against Tulsa in the season opener.

Krass’ best scoring game was a nine-point performance against Denver in late December and drained five free throws from the charity stripe in the same game.

Krass played a career-high 19 minutes at Utah and averaged 9.0 minutes per game during his freshman campaign. He made his first career three-pointer against Florida in late November and had seven total triples on the season.

The coast native prepped at St. Patrick Catholic High School where he guided the Fighting Irish to 105 wins while being a four-year starter.

He finished his high school career with 1,750 points, 876 rebounds, 402 assists and 309 steals. His efforts earned him First Team All-State and MHSAA Most Valuable Player honors.

Krass was also selected as the Kenny Payne Most Valuable Player and earned a spot in the North vs. South All-Star Game his senior season.

Career Highs (2022-pres) Points: 9 vs. Denver, 12/21/22

FG Made: 2, two times, last vs. Denver, 12/21/22

FG Attempted: 5 vs. Stanford, 3/2/23

3-PT Made: 1, seven times, last vs. Stanford, 3/2/23

3-PT Attempted: 3 vs. Stanford, 3/2/23

FT Made: 5 vs. Denver, 12/21/22

FT Attempted: 6 vs. Denver, 12/21/22

Rebounds: 3 vs. Bushnell, 11/15/22

Assists: 2 vs. Arizona St., 1/14/23

Blocked Shots: 1 vs. Arizona, 1/12/23

Steals: 2 vs. Colorado, 1/28/23 Minutes: 19 at Utah, 1/5/23

Additionally, Southern Miss signed Tegra Izay to the 2023-24 roster on Monday. The 7-foot center is the first big man of that size to arrive in Hattiesburg since 7-foot-1 Gustavo Lino donned the Black and Gold in 2009-10.

Izay started all 27 games for Harcum College (NJCAA) during the 2022-23 season and averaged 22.2 minutes per game.