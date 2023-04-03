The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Marine Education Center hosted the Regional SeaPerch Challenge on Saturday, March 18 at the Biloxi Pool Natatorium, with support from volunteers, School for Science Ocean and Engineering, and the Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise.

Approximately 100 middle and high school students participated in the state-of-the-art underwater program. These students built underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and competed in team video, obstacle course and mission course to compete for the opportunity to participate in the international challenge.

The following teams will go on to represent the Gulf Coast at the International SeaPerch Challenge hosted in May at the University of Maryland: Team Viper from Lake Castle Slidell Private School, Treasure Dredge from Covington High School, and D.R.I.P. from Moss Point Career & Technical Education Center. Additionally, the Atlantic Warriors from the Oak Grove Robotics Team won a limited qualifying spot through the RoboNation “Wild Card” application process.

Teams designed ROV’s for simulated exploration tasks such as seafloor mapping, sediment sampling, and relocation of marine life.