Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angel May Pierce, who resides in Biloxi, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, who resides at in rural Pass Christian, charging both with one count of 1st Degree Murder

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Investigators were contacted by Investigators with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office on March 28, 2023 and advised about a missing person that had been reported through their agency on December 16, 2022. Hinds County Investigators identified the missing person as Cody Smith of Byram, Miss.

Hinds County Investigators stated during the course of their investigation they determined that Smith was last seen in Harrison County. Harrison County Investigators took over the investigation from Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and conducted numerous interviews which led them to a wooded area off of Elmer Ladner Road in Pass Christian on Monday, April 3, 2023.

After an intensive search by Harrison County Investigators, Harrison Fire Rescue, Gulf Coast Search and Rescue and Long Beach CSI remains believed to be those of Smith were located. Upon further investigation, Harrison County Investigators determined that Angel Pierce and Jerry Parkman where responsible for the death of Smith.

Arrest warrants were obtained and Pierce was taken into custody on the warrant by Harrison County Investigators at her residence without incident.

Jerry Parkman was served at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center due to Parkman being incarcerated on a different charge of motor vehicle theft, which he was arrested for September of 2022.

Harrison County Investigators are expecting more information and arrests to be made in this case.

The suspects were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with 1st Degree Murder. Pierce and Parkman are being held with no bond pending their initial appearance set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

The investigation continues whereas anyone who may have any information regarding this Homicide are asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228–897–1474.