Once the main agenda items were finished by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen at the recent Pass Christian meeting Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in the Municipal Court, an addendum was offered by Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot. The discussion was about the city involvement with coordination of the Mississippi Humanities Council and the Mississippi Freedom Trail for placement for an official state marker to be placed in honor of Civil Rights leader and city native, Lawrence Guyot.

Pass Christian has been selected as one of the locations of the Mississippi Freedom Trail marker because it was place of birth for Lawrence Guyot. Guyot was an instrumental figure in the Civil Rights Movement, being chair

of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, project director for Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and an organizer for the 1964 Freedom Summer Project.