NASA will award funding to more than 200 small business teams to develop new technologies designed to protect the health of astronauts, lower risk of collision damage to spacecraft, and more. The new awards from NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) pro- gram invests in a diverse portfolio of American small businesses and research institutions to support NASA’s future missions.

NASA selected 300 proposals from 249 small businesses and 39 research institutions – including eight Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) – for first-round funding. Each proposal team will receive $150,000 to establish the merit and feasibility of their innovations, for a total agency investment of $45 million.

Phase I SBIR contracts are awarded to small businesses and last for six months, while Phase I STTR contracts are awarded to small businesses in partnership with a research institution and last for 13 months.

The selections include seven projects managed by NASA’s Stennis Space Center near the Mississippi Gulf Coast – three in the SBIR program and four in the STTR program.

The full lists of this year’s SBIR awardees and STTR awardees are available online.

“NASA has a key role to play in growing the aerospace ecosystem in our country,” said Jenn Gustetic, director of early stage innovation and partnerships for Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. “Through these early-stage small business awards, we are inviting more innovators into this growing arena and helping them mature their technologies for not only NASA’s use, but for commercial impact.”

About 30% of the companies selected are first-time NASA SBIR/ STTR recipients, including nou Systems, Inc., a women-owned small business based in Huntsville, Alabama.

The first-time NASA SBIR recip- ient was selected to further develop their technology that will help in microbial monitoring of space- craft environments. The closed and unique environment on spacecraft make microbial monitoring of ut- most importance to astronauts’ health.

Specifically, nou Systems has proposed a novel approach to au- tomate the DNA monitoring of microbes, helping quickly identify those which might pose a threat to astronauts. This technology could first find use as part of the Inter- national Space Station’s biological testing equipment.

“We are proud to work alongside the small businesses and research institutions in need of govern- ment investment,” said Gynelle Steele, deputy program executive for NASA’s SBIR/STTR program at NASA Headquarters. “This pro- gram enables NASA to nurture pioneering ideas from a diversity of innovators across the country that may not attract the initial private industry funding needed to thrive.”

More than a quarter of the select- ed companies are women-owned, veteran-owned, disadvantaged, and/or HUBzone small businesses. For example, veteran-owned Hy- Bird Space Systems LLC, a two-person company based in Spanaway, Washington, was selected for an SBIR award to help NASA in its efforts to mitigate the potential risk of damage to its spaceflight programs from orbital debris – human made objects in Earth orbit that no longer serve a useful purpose.

Their proposed retro-braking propulsion system, named RT-5X, will focus initially on de-orbit of spacecraft in low Earth orbit. The company hopes their technology becomes a low-cost, preventative debris solution that also provides controlled re-entry, and may be beneficial for other small satellite developers.