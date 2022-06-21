Gazebo Gazette

More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

May 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 169th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 4-8. The university-wide morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7 in the Grove, with UM alumnus Bradford Cobb, a celebrated music industry executive, giving the keynote address.

Breyton Moran, of Pass Christian, majored in Political Science and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.

Sawyer McCullough Dulaney, of Long Beach, majored in Biochemistry and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.

Emily Pickich, of Pass Christian, majored in Biological Science and earned a Bachelor of Science from the College of Liberal Arts.

Edwin Anderson Reed, of Long Beach, majored in English and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.

Kaitlyn Reed, of Pass Christian, majored in Linguistics and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.

Christian Carew, of Long Beach, majored in Theatre and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.

Kiley Jacob, of Pass Christian, majored in Accountancy and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.

Anna Marie Dedeaux, of Long Beach, majored in Law Studies and earned a Bachelor of Science in Law Studies from the College of Liberal Arts.

Anna D’aquilla, of Pass Christian, majored in Sport and Recreation Administration and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sport and Recreation Administration from the School of Applied Sciences.

Michael Scott McMillan, of Long Beach, majored in Chemical Engineering and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering.

Rachel Tuminello, of Pass Christian, majored in Exercise Science and earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the School of Applied Sciences.

Bayli Skye Fox, of Long Beach, majored in Chemical Engineering and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering.

Nancy Newman, of Pass Christian, majored in Chemical Engineering and earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the School of Engineering.

Cecelia Jennie Hurt, of Long Beach earned a Juris Doctor from the School of Law.

