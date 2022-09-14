Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian High School student, Chris Lopez, has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Chris is in his 4th consecutive year of attendance at Pass Christian High School.

“I’m proud to be here, and I’m thrilled to have been selected for the NAARA and NHRA programs. I have taken multiple AP classes through College Board during my time at Pass High. I plan on using my credits and scores from these classes to attend a university in Mississippi or a neighboring state.” Lopez also states, “I am grateful for the bestowment of these honors from the College Board and I am honored to be recognized as a student from Pass High.”

“We’re thrilled that Chris has earned this recognition. We are very proud of him for his achievements in his classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said Dr. Beth Bellipanni, principal. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year.

Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of Big Future. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”