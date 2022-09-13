Associated Press

A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, September 13, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport and native of Pass Christian, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast — a mile-long lagoon — that would also help protect the coast during a hurricane, he said.

The first step would be to install rock jetties and wave breaks to decrease wave action during hurricanes and other storms, Jones said.

“We’re not trying to get Caribbean water,” he said, but much clearer than the murky water now in the Mississippi Sound.

The proposed site is south of Gulfport’s Westside Park and natural plantings close to U.S. 90 would cut down wind-blown sand onto the highway. The location was chosen because its near Island View Casino, parking, shops and restaurants in the city’s downtown corridor, he said.

Jones said he and his business partner, Andy Phelan, have already met with the Department of Marine Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers and others to devise the proposal which would cost an estimated $22 million.

Jones identified several potential sources of funding for planning and building the lagoon including GOMESA funds that come to South Mississippi from offshore oil contracts and BP Restore Act funds that were to be dedicated to “transformational” projects on the coast.

District 3 Supervisor Marlin Ladner (R-Pass Christian, Long Beach) said the only feasible way to pay for such a project would likely be to dedicate funds annually to repay a bond.