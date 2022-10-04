by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

Kicking off from the top-rated school district’s high school parking lot, the 26th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast started with a parade of vintage cars rolling through Long Beach, aka “The Friendly City.” Even with a limit of up to 600 cars, the Long Beach High School marching band and classic automobiles went from the school’s stadium all the way to Jeff Davis Avenue finishing at Highway 90 on the beach.

“We are so happy to have visitors come into our town from all over the country as we celebrate being number 1 in the state,” said Long Beach School District Superintendent Dr. Talia Lock. “We are excited to have them get a glimpse of what our great town and school district has to offer!”

Beads, cups, and a few other objects were tossed by the vintage vehicles in the late afternoon where the crowds were stacked. The Tip Tops band followed the parade with live music in the Long Beach Harbor under the stage lights until 10pm.

“It was a great night to be in Long Beach and it was a great evening to shows people why we are called The Friendly City,” expressed Alderman-at-Large Donald Frazer. “The weather was perfect and I could not think of a better way to start off a week for Cruisin’ the Coast.”

With several unique cars; including Clyde’s Cajun Couyon, the event and opening parade have become a major success for the Mississippi Gulf Coast all across the country.