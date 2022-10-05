Gazebo Gazette

The students in Lauren Williamson’s first grade class at Pass Christian Elementary have a new student. They have a frog living in their classroom this week.

Each student has been reading an informational text about the life cycle of frogs and are observing the behavior of the frog that is living in their classroom this week.

As they make their observations, the Pass Christian students are practicing their writing skills based on the text that they have read. Everyone can rest assured that the frog will be released safely back outdoors once the lesson is completed.