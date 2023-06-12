Gazebo Gazette

Caroline Bartlett, a secondary History/Government Teacher from Long Beach High School since 2010, will travel to Washington, D.C. this June to attend the prestigious Supreme Court Summer Institute.

After a highly competitive application process, 60 teachers were selected nationwide to participate this year. The Institute, open to teachers in the fields of law-related and civic education, is co-sponsored by Street Law, Inc. and the Supreme Court Historical Society.

The Institute offers teachers the opportunity to study recent Supreme Court cases in detail and learn innovative teaching methods for conveying this information to students.

Well-known Supreme Court lawyers, reporters, scholars, and educators will be among the speakers and instructors for the Institute. A recent evaluation of the Supreme Court Summer Institute found that, after the program, teachers who attended (1) felt much more confident discussing controversial issues and Supreme Court cases in their classrooms, (2) discussed Supreme Court cases and used interactive teaching strategies more frequently, and (3) gained critical knowledge about the U.S. Supreme Court.

Upon returning home, teachers will be available to present workshops on teaching about the U.S. Supreme Court, and to meet with media to discuss how the new skills and information will apply in their classrooms.