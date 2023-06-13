Gazebo Gazette

On Monday, June 5, 2023, Connie Ladner celebrated her 39th Anniversary in the Harrison County Circuit Clerk’s Office. 71⁄2 years of that time, Ladner served as Circuit Clerk, with the remaining time as Deputy Clerk and Chief Deputy Clerk.

Connie started immediately after graduating Magna Cum Laude from St. John High School in 1984. She began under the leadership of Webb Lee and remained through Gayle Parker’s term that began in January 1992 where Ladner was promoted to Deputy Circuit Clerk.

Ladner announced her candidacy on the heels of the retirement of long time Circuit Clerk, Gayle Parker. She ran unopposed for Circuit Clerk in 2015.

She has received numerous hours of educational, job specific training; attended ECAM training with the Harrison County Election Commission; management, and most importantly on-the-job training.

A priority for Ladner was to increase voter turnout to begin with educating K-12 students on the importance of voting and how each position affects us as citizens.

“I have had the privilege of working with so many wonderful people over the years,” said Ladner in her recent announcement. “I’m thankful to the voters of Harrison County for allowing me the opportunity to be your Circuit Clerk the last two terms, and have worked tirelessly to do the job I promised when I was elected. AdditionallyThank you to my husband, son and my family for their support….especially during Election time when I was at work more than I was at home! “

The Harrison County Circuit Clerk thanked her staff expressing how proud she was of them.

Connie is a breast cancer survivor and is a major advocate for awareness. She is a member of the Orange Grove Kiwanis, Harrison County Republican Women, and the Gulfport Business Club.

She has been married to Leroy Ladner and they have one son, Cody Ladner. Ladner plans to work until her term expires, Dec. 31, 2023.