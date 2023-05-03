by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Saint Stanislaus/Our Lady Academy tennis team captured the Class 3A tennis state championship last week beating Booneville 6-1. The victory gave the SSC/OLA team their third state tennis championship and first title since the squad won consecutive titles in 1998 and 1999.

SSC/OLA won the Division 8-3A title and earned a first-round bye in the team playoffs. They beat Wesson, Enterprise-Clarke, and St. Andrew’s to advance to the Class 3A state finals where they beat Booneville.

Cole Bryant won boys singles 6-4, 7-5 while Ambrie Alderman won girls singles 6-4, 6-3. Bobby Hebert/Evan Noel won boys #1 doubles 7-5, 6-2 and Jacqueline Mossy/Liza Richoux won girls #1 doubles 6-1, 6-1. Natalia Mossy/Maria Schuyler won girls #2 doubles 6-4, 6-1 while Alston Davidson/Alyssa Kirkland won mixed doubles 6-3, 7-5.

In the individual state tournament, Cole Bryant won the boys’ singles championship while Bobby Hebert/Evan Noel and Jack Farr/Noah Lemmon made it an all SSC boys doubles final with Hebert/Noel winning the match.