Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to the shooting at Old Blue Meadow Road in Bay St Louis, Miss. at about 12:34 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz issued a statement Sunday morning that two of the six teens wounded in a shooting at a house in the city have died.

“The Bay St. Louis Police Department was notified by the Hancock County Coroner’s Office that an 18-year-old and 16-year-old juvenile victim succumbed to their injuries after being treated at University Medical Center in New Orleans,” Schwartz said.

Six people between the ages of 15 and 18 were shot a little after midnight at a house party in Bay St. Louis, and police have arrested a 19-year-old Pass Christian resident Cameron Everest Brand in the case. He was initially charged with six counts of aggravated assault.

The charges against the suspect Brand have been updated to homicide, and Bay St. Louis Municipal Judge Stephen Maggio issued a warrant without bond, Schwartz said.

“Upon arrival, multiple persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds and others were transported to area hospitals by private vehicles prior to officers’ arrival,” Schwartz said. “The names of the victims will not be released at this time, but they are between the ages of 15 and 18.”

“Through a thorough investigation, including witness and victim statements, Cameron Brand was identified as the sole shooter.”

Police found Brand at his home in Pass Christian, and Bay P.D. detectives obtained a search warrant from Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio. Maggio initially set the bond at $3 million, but the suspect is now being held without bond.

Four of the six victims were transported via ambulance and Life Flight to trauma center hospitals in New Orleans and Slidell, Schwartz said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Bay St. Louis Criminal Investigations at 228-466-5474.

Photos by Geoff Belcher/Sea Coast Echo. (The Sea Coast Echo contributed to the report)