Summer Library Programs are not just for kids! As part of the Adult Summer Library Program, we will welcome Elizabeth Englebretson with MSU S.W.A.P.S. (Sustainability With Awareness and Prevention Solutions) for a workshop on Eliminating Single Use Plastics on Thursday, July 20th at 6pm.

The workshop will teach participants how to limit single use plastics-including how to make your own beeswax wraps.

The workshop is open to adults and class size is limited so we are asking those attending to register in advance.