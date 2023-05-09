by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaw golf team finished the 2023 season as the Class 3A state runner-up following the state championships held at Sunkist Country Club in Biloxi.

The Rocks finished just five strokes off the lead in the state finals. Jack Lawson was overall individual state champion with rounds of 75 and 71 for a two-day total of 146.

Other members of the golf team include Mitchell Thompson, Collin Wahl, Will Ellis, Ayden spear, and Carter Hopkins. The team is coached by Mark Logan ’86. Photos courtesy of Renee Lawson.