Excitement was in the air on Saturday, May 6, 2023 as members of the local Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma honored Brooke Rester, co-owner of the Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach, with the prestigious Red Rose Award during their May meeting at Trinity Episcopal Church in Diamondhead, Mississippi.

The Red Rose Award is presented annually to a woman leader who resides or works in the chapter area and whose accomplishments benefit education and the status of women in education leadership roles.

Brooke’s contributions are many and definitely make a positive difference in her community. She enjoys hosting week-long baking camps for children where she teaches basic kitchen safety and the science behind baking.

At the end of the baking camp, students actually bake, ice, and decorate their own 6-inch cake. She has a place in her bakery called “Gather” where she offers baking classes and also rents the space to others for photography, painting classes, and various other teaching/learning opportunities.

In addition to being named one of the 100 Most Successful Women on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Brooke has been spotlighted several times over the years in the Gulf Coast Woman magazine.

Other accolades include having her baked goods premiered in the Lifetime movie Christmas in Mississippi and also winning Gulf Coast Best Small Business of Long Beach for her recipes and input on topics such as choosing the perfect wedding cake.

The local chapter of DKG is proud to continue the longstanding tradition of recognizing and honoring deserving community members such as Brooke Rester. The Red Rose award presentation by Alpha Upsilon on Saturday, May 6th, included a vibrant framed certificate and a symbolic red rose pin with gold-colored details.

In addition to this special presentation, Chapter business included introducing newly inducted members and honoring a local future educator with a scholarship.