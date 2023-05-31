It’s the time of year to remember those we’ve lost that served our country. The bravest of the brave that are memorialized and deserve our utmost gratitude.

Along with Memorial Day, enter grilling time and spirits of all kinds flowing.

A staple for most grills are those delicious hotdogs and sausages. I can hear the sizzle of juices dropping over the open flame and that scrumptious scent wafting towards your nose that enthralls the senses.

At the moment, you don’t care where they came from or how they were made, you’re just screaming “get in my belly!” The time arrives when you put that delicious dog between a bun, dress it up just right, and take a bite.

The crisp break of the skin, juices flow around the soft, warm bun and in your mouth, then combines with those perfect toppings as you sigh in relief. But really, how did hotdogs and sausages come about?

They say it goes all the way back to Mesopotamia times and probably earlier since Homer noted it in his writings of Odyssey. There’s no official record, but as centuries passed, Emperor Nero’s cook, Gaius, is said to have “discovered” sausages.

During those times, it was known to starve pigs a week prior to slaughter but a certain story goes that one pig wasn’t properly cleaned but as Gaius opened the belly after the cook, its intestines were puffed up and popped out of the roast.

He knew he had discovered something brilliant, so he continued to stuff pig intestine with venison, ground beef, cooked ground wheat and spices, then tying them up in sections.

As time went on, the fad grew around Europe and especially in Germany.

The Germans created many different varieties to pair with beer and sauerkraut but there are two rivals on who created the concoction. It’s between Frankfurt, Germany and Vienna (Wien, hence the name wiener), Austria.