Gazebo Gazette

For the twenty-third time in Saint Stanislaus’ history, Honors Diplomas and Medallions were presented to the following eight graduates: Fulton Ascherl, Joseph Cottone III, Edward Dezendorf, Alan Funderburk, Carter Ilgenfritz Jr., Zachary May, Brady McCaw, and John Mullins.

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Award was presented to Zachary May in recognition of the qualities of scholarship and character.

Edward Dezendorf received the Scholar-Athlete Award in recognition of excellence in both scholarly and athletic endeavors and for lettering in at least two varsity sports.

John Mullins was named the Jeanne Simon Award recipient for being an unheralded influence for good on the Saint Stanislaus community.

The Saint Stanislaus Alumni Association Award was presented to Gabriel Tusa in recognition for concern for his fellow man through projects involving the corporal and spiritual works of mercy.

The American Legion Award, given by the Clement R. Bontemps, Post #139 of the American Legion, was presented to Shawn Palmer in recognition of his service to his community as well as his demonstration of the high qualities of honor, courage, scholarship, leadership, service, companionship, and character.

The Conduct Award for a Resident Student was given to Jeremy Reddoch in recognition of his whole-hearted cooperation, which has been a source of inspiration and good example to the entire student body.

The Brother Joseph Donovan Character Cup, is presented to a day student and resident student who takes responsibility for his own holistic education and who contributes by word and example to the creation of a healthy environment for his peers. In addition to qualities such as honesty, integrity, dependability, and courage, a Brother Joseph Donovan Character Cup recipient is also a young man who takes the Gospel mandate to serve others to heart. Gavin Cuenca was presented the resident student Character Cup, while Grant May was presented the day student Character Cup.

The President’s Award is the highest award offered by Saint Stanislaus to a graduating senior. It is presented to the student who has demonstrated to an outstanding degree the qualities of leadership, responsibility, initiative, manners and stability. The President’s Award was presented to Brady McCaw.

Brady McCaw maintained a 4.62 GPA during his time at SSC. He serves as Student Council President and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is also a Student Ambassador, member of the Hancock Youth Leadership Academy, Key Club Treasurer, Mu Alpha Theta President, Lead Intern for the Saint Stanislaus admissions department, and played on the golf team for 4 years. Brady plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology, majoring in architecture. Brady is the son of Kathy Terrell and George McCaw.

Zachary May maintained a 4.47 GPA while at SSC. He is a Senior Representative for Mu Alpha Theta, and a member of Key Club, National Honor Society, French Honor Society, and Student Council. He also serves as both a Student Minister and Student Ambassador for Saint Stanislaus, and won this year’s AP Scholar Award. He will be attending Purdue University, majoring in engineering. Zachary is the son of Stephanie and Geoff May.