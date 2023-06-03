During the last monthly meeting called Monday, May 22, 2023, Harrison County District 3 (Pass Christian, Long Beach, W Gulfport) Supervisor Dr. Marlin Ladner inquired about county bids and whether municipalities could use those bids at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport, Mississippi. Following authorization and repair of a few county roads per the terms of the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between a city and Harrison County on a vote, Ladner requested clarification from Board Attorney Tim Holleman about the validity of municipalities to “piggy-back” on county bids for resurfacing. Holleman responded that cities could not do this, but he did not have the document to provide the Board of Supervisors the legal action.

Dr. Ladner asked Holleman if he could request a state Attorney General’s opinion, which the attorney agreed. The District 3 supervisor stated the city of Pass Christian had a few different projects from their original proposal and wanted to clarify this action. Additionally, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an authorization of the interfund loan repayments per the schedule provided. Ladner then asked Harrison County Comptroller Jennifer Bell about the status for a few projects in the Long Beach Industrial Park.