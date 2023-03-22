Whether you’re at the movie theater or walking the grounds of a fair, popcorn has been an American favorite for decades. Believe it or not, popcorn is said to date back to the first Thanksgiving in 1621.

Archeologists even found evidence in 1,000 year old Peruvian tombs, so it’s been around for quite a while.

Of course, settlers found that some kernels were unable to pop but it didn’t stop them from continuing to keep experimenting.

Although, evidence of the first pop didn’t appear until the 1820s. It was sold throughout the eastern part of the states after the 1820s but prior to that, it was mainly grown in the southwest due to botanical and environmental factors.

By the 1840s, popcorn grew popular in the south and soon became notorious in America. In the mid-1890s, the first popcorn machine was created by Charles Cretors, an entrepreneur of Chicago. Cretors was a candy shop owner who had a peanut roaster in his store but was unhappy with it.

After messing around with the ma- chine for a few years, he designed a whole new one that was powered by steam and he used it for roasting nuts and popping popcorn. The steam ensured that all the kernels were evenly popped and could be popped in desired seasonings.

By 1900, Cretors introduced a horse drawn carriage with the popcorn machine on the back, thus creating more lovers of the kernel on the go. But, how was the first recipe created?

I’m glad you asked. Going back to the 1840s when popcorn became famous, Daniel Browne created a method easily used at home to pop the light and tasty treat.