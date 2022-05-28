Gazebo Gazette

The 7th Annual Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver Sickle Cell Foundation Golf Tournament will be held at The Bridges Golf Course at Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, on Saturday, June 4. The two-player scramble format will begin with a shotgun start at 8:00 am

“It has been a tremendous journey so far,” said KPC Council #26 member and tournament co-chair Joseph Piernas. “We have raised more than $25,000 so far, and the response this year has been great.

“The Sickle Cell Foundation of Mississippi does great work helping families, and we are honored to be a part of that,” said Piernas.

A member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, Florence Jordan knows from personal experience the importance of the work of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Mississippi. Jordan’s daughter lost her battle with the disease in 1999.

“Alicia was two years old when she was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia,” said Jordan. “Our lives were never the same again. It is a very painful and scary disease. Alicia was in and out of doctors offices and hospitals all her life.

“What the Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary are doing helps families,” said Jordan. “I am so glad that every year we are able to raise money for the foundation.”

Golfers of all levels are invited to participate. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Additional prizes will be awarded to the first hole-in-ones made on designated par three holes.

The entry fee is $160 per team ($80 per golfer). Individual players are welcome and will be assigned to teams. Lunch and beverages will be provided to each player.

Individuals or businesses may support the Sickle Cell Foundation Golf Tournament by purchasing tee box signs ($100 per). Also, ball drop tickets may be purchased from members of the organizations at a cost of $5 each or three for $10. Half of the ball drop money raised will go to the person(s) whose ball drops into the designated hole.

The Sickle Cell Foundation Golf Tournament is jointly sponsored by The Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliaries Councils and Courts #6 & #26 (St. Rose de Lima in Bay St. Louis and Our Mother of Mercy in Pass Christian).

Money raised goes to the Sickle Cell Foundation of Mississippi, which helps families in Mississippi affected by sickle cell anemia. Some of the money is used for traveling expenses of families traveling back and forth to Jackson for treatment.