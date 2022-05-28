Gazebo Gazette

For the first time, the Carry the Load organization; honoring those who have served our country, made it’s way from Dallas, Texas to Pass Christian. Former Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott and several other prominent community members made a nearly four mile-walk from Walmart Supercenter in Pass Christian to the Pass Christian Yacht Club to honor Memorial Day members who have fallen.

Carry the Load is a non-profit organization based in Dallas, Texas that provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by the military, veterans, first responders and their families.

What started in 2011 as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day has now grown to honoring the nation’s heroes every day of the year.

The organization was founded by two U.S Navy Seals who featured a 20-hour and 11-minute Memorial March, which too place in Dallas, Texas.

Since Pass Christian is part of the East Coast Route, the launched national relay began in 2012 going from West Point, New York to Dallas, Texas.