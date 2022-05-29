Gazebo Gazette

Jeremy Forte, the 2022 King Fisherman of the Pass Christian Blessing of the Fleet, and his son, Jeremy, were speakers at the weekly meeting of the Pass Christian Rotary Club on Thursday, May 19, meeting.

They reviewed the times of the event that was held on Saturday, May 21. The event was organized by Kirk Kimball and St. Paul’s Carnival Association.

Both Fortes provided the club with an update on the seafood industry.

The Forte family’s seafood business in Pass Harbor is a mainstay for the community. Jerry ran the business from 1975 until Jeremy assumed the role this year.

In other business, Pass Christian Mayor and Rotarian Jimmy Rafferty reported that golf carts are now allowed to cross Highway 90 at the Market Street traffic light. There will be some ramps installed so carts can get to Shaggy’s Sea Level and other areas of the harbor. The harbor repairs are ongoing.

Rotarian Dr. Carla Evers; the Superintendent of Pass Christian School District, reported that 157 seniors graduated on Wednesday, May 16, and the last day of school will be Friday, May 19.

The school system has a Summer Feeding program at the K-8 building.

Rotarian Ken Austin reported that he has ordered the dictionaries for incoming third-grade students at Delisle Elementary, Pass Middle, St. Vincent de Paul and Coast Episcopal.

The next meeting is Thursday, May 26, at Pass Yacht Club.

(Contributed to by Carolyn Ishee)