Gazebo Gazette

Students in Carley Parker’s Fourth Grade Discovery Class took part in the Stock Market Games (SMG) and two of her teams took honors in the Fall 2023 Elementary Division. There were sixty-seven 4th and 5th grade teams competing throughout the state of Mississippi.

The team of Darren Barrows, Ann Marie Miller, Audreigh McVay, and Aaliyah Martin placed 1st in the state with a return of 12.48% above the S&P 500 making $15,776.76 and to the team of Chri’Ty Crews, Sofia Dunn, and David Guaigua for finished 3rd in the state with a return of 4.19% above the S&P 500 making $7,488.95.

“We believed it and achieved it,” said Mrs. Carly Parker.

SMG is an online education program used in thousands of classrooms nationwide to help teach math, social studies, business, economics, and language skills.

Students in grades four through 12 participate in teams and manage a simulated investment portfolio during the school year. The simulation is one of the most effective learning tools available about the free enterprise system for students in grades four through 12.

It enables teams of students to invest a hypothetical $100,000 in the stock market over a 13- week period. Winners are determined on the percentage return above or below S&P 500 growth.