The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Touch-A-Truck will be held in the Long Beach Harbor- West Side on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser where kids of all ages have the opportunity to experience life-size vehicles and interact with community support leaders like police officers, firemen, construction workers, and more. More than 30 vehicles of all shapes and sizes have confirmed attendance.

“The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Touch-A-Truck event is something that I look forward to each year to be able to see how excited the children get when they can see, touch, and explore these vehicles that so many of them have played with as toys. The community members involved always make sure the children have a great time while they learn about all the different vehicles and vessels at the event.”, said Colette Byrnes, Board Chair of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce.

This family-friendly event is $5 per person at the gate, and children under the age of 2 are free. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

Complimentary snow balls will be offered while supplies last as well as event themed construction hats upon entry.

Funds raised from the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Touch-A-Truck go towards scholarships and small business grants. For more information or to sponsor this event, please contact Matti Rae Seymour at 228.604.0014 or mattirae@mscoastchamber.com