With a packed house filled with advocates and business community leaders at the Long Beach City Hall on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Board of Alderman approved the regular Planning Commission minutes, which clarified the previous question. This action granted the recommendation of an application approved in December 2022 that would remove a three-century old Live Oak tree between 4th Street and Jeff Davis Avenue. Although the application was denied by the Tree Board, the planning commission originally approved, and this action was sent back by the board for clarification. Once the planning commission recommended their analysis of the plan, the board voted 5-2 with Ward 1 Alderman Patrick Bennett and Ward 2 Alderman Bernie Parker in dissent to move forward with the application.

Following the vote, city resident Lucius Marks came forward to offer an alternative to removal of the tree. “Doing a quick estimate of cost, I believe you can save close to $11,000 by not cutting down the tree and some additional costs in reducing the sewer connection pipe,” said Marks in relation to the proposed building of a luxury hotel, which is the reason for the application. “This is just one option and there will be many more if we are able to sit down with an arbiter, myself, the developers, engineers, contractors and city officials.”

Marks received a thunderous applause following his statement whereas shortly following property owner Sarah Renken and Ward 3 Alderwoman Angie Johnson about the distasteful activities, including false rumors happening because of being a part of this new development. “I acquired the lot of 4th and Jeff Davis for the sole purpose of building my office, not to destroy a beautiful oak tree,” expressed Renken in a public statement. “Not long after this purchase, I was approached by a very wealthy hotel developer and not only did I want to build my dream, but something great for the city of Long Beach. Other properties were looked at as other options, but the best and only option was my lot. After months of study, it was determined that it was the tree for economic development.”

Renken went on to say that she and the developer took all of the appropriate actions and answered the questions from every board, commission, and department head that was needed to be. When Alderwoman Johnson addressed the crowd, she spoke of a vicious attack from social media with false rumors about her family and kickbacks pertaining to her local government position and her vote. “When I see what has happened since December, there have been attacks on my character and several board members,” stated Alderwoman Johnson. “We have been told that we will be ousted, voted out, and you have created hate and volatility. I personally have lost friendships and have been harassed, speculating kickbacks. I work two jobs, I have children, and I can assure you if I was getting kickbacks, I would not be working in this job up here!”